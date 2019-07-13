The cashier at the grocery store I go to every month, the server at that little restaurant in my neighborhood, the janitor in my office -- most of my daily tasks would not be the same without them. But yet, we’re risking their health with the ongoing delay in Medicaid expansion.
Why can’t members of the Department of Health and Human Services realize this? Nebraskans clearly can see the bigger picture, and this can be proved with their support of Initiative 427 for Medicaid expansion through their votes in the November 2018 elections.
On April 1, DHHS proposed to expand Medicaid through an experiment they are calling the Heritage Health Adult Plan, which includes an unnecessary and complicated two-tiered benefits system, work requirements and a much delayed start date of Oct. 1, 2020. Not only does this plan have high costs, but it's a clearly redundant usage of state funds.
How can we root for healthier Nebraskans in future if we can’t even offer adequate insurance coverage to those that need it most?
Reshmika Nair Revi Andran, Lincoln