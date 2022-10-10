Letter: Big money behind initiative

After seven defeats in the Nebraska Legislature, Initiative 432 takes up the mantle of voter ID by attempting to amend the Nebraska Constitution to require a "valid" and "photographic" ID to cast a vote. Details such as absentee voting access to be determined.

The state must be required to provide this ID to those lacking such and pay for lost wages, all associated fees and/or reasonable remuneration of transportation and time spent attaining it.

May I suggest a minimum of $150 for each applicant? I'm sure the taxpayers would consider this to be a small price to pay for Ricketts' assertion that "It's one of the ways we can make people feel good about what we're doing here." (Journal Star, Sept. 28)

Ballotpedia.org lists the financial contributions to the above effort at $2,076,000 as of Aug 1. Of this total 90% was contributed by Pete Ricketts' mother ($1,876,000). Another 9.6% was donated by Thomas Peed and his Sandhills Publishing company ($100,000 each).

My conclusion: Essentially, two billionaires are poised to buy an ill-defined and politically unpopular constitutional amendment with their 99.6% investment in the effort.

Leslie Marquart, Lincoln