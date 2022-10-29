 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Big implications for Flood vote

  • 0

A vote for Mike Flood is a vote for Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House. McCarthy has made it clear that if the Republicans take control of the House, they will cut support for Ukraine, which will, at best, prolong the war indefinitely and at worst will cause the collapse of the eastern front of NATO.

Make no mistake, we are at war with Russia. Our economic attacks have crippled their economy, and they have retaliated against our European allies with fuel embargoes for the coming winter. We have arrested oligarchs and government officials engaged in illegal behavior while our citizens have been arrested, tried and convicted in show trials. And we are openly providing lethal aid to our Ukrainian allies. We are providing vital intelligence to help them maim and kill Russian citizens and to destroy Russian state property.

If the Republicans take control and stop our aid to Ukraine, it will shake the NATO alliance and will lead to a prolonged conflict. It will lead to more nuclear threats. It will eventually lead to the collapse of the Ukrainian military, exposing the eastern flank of NATO to direct contact with Russia.

People are also reading…

Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are fighting and suffering and dying for us. We must not surrender to Russia. We must not give the Republicans the opportunity.

A vote for Mike Flood is a vote for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, which is a vote for surrender to Russia.

Nathan Rice, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Report requires more action

Letter: Report requires more action

I’m highly disturbed by the report on the Lincoln Police Department that says that 47% of women who responded to the survey experienced discri…

Letter: GOP is really two parties

Letter: GOP is really two parties

I regret that Sen. John McCollister will be term-limited out of the Legislature. He has benefited our state, and he has honored the Republican…

Letter: What we're doing works

Letter: What we're doing works

Glen Isaacs recently wrote wondering why "we continue to support the party most responsible for our situation." ("Doing the same thing yields …

Letter: Vote for teaching the truth

Letter: Vote for teaching the truth

Several candidates in this year’s election oppose “Critical Race Theory,” by which they seem to mean allowing school and college learners to s…

Letter: Don't make voting painful

Letter: Don't make voting painful

A few years ago I had to renew my driver's license in person at the Nebraska DMV. I can still remember an elderly gentleman seated not far fro…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News