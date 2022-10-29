Letter: Big implications for Flood vote

A vote for Mike Flood is a vote for Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House. McCarthy has made it clear that if the Republicans take control of the House, they will cut support for Ukraine, which will, at best, prolong the war indefinitely and at worst will cause the collapse of the eastern front of NATO.

Make no mistake, we are at war with Russia. Our economic attacks have crippled their economy, and they have retaliated against our European allies with fuel embargoes for the coming winter. We have arrested oligarchs and government officials engaged in illegal behavior while our citizens have been arrested, tried and convicted in show trials. And we are openly providing lethal aid to our Ukrainian allies. We are providing vital intelligence to help them maim and kill Russian citizens and to destroy Russian state property.

If the Republicans take control and stop our aid to Ukraine, it will shake the NATO alliance and will lead to a prolonged conflict. It will lead to more nuclear threats. It will eventually lead to the collapse of the Ukrainian military, exposing the eastern flank of NATO to direct contact with Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are fighting and suffering and dying for us. We must not surrender to Russia. We must not give the Republicans the opportunity.

A vote for Mike Flood is a vote for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, which is a vote for surrender to Russia.

Nathan Rice, Lincoln