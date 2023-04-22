Observed on April 22, Earth Day started with a Wisconsin senator, has mobilized 141 countries to participate in protecting the environment, and has been the spark to the development of the Environmental Protection Agency, and both Clean Water and Endangered Species acts.

An internet search can provide an almost endless list of things we can individually apply in our lives to lessen our heavier American annual carbon footprint of 20 tons without having to convince anyone else to take action.

I feel it is important for us to be reminded continually that each of our contributions really can make a difference. Some may think only big changes can have an impact on our environment. But lots of little one can, too.

Yes, maybe you cannot afford an electric vehicle, solar panels or you don't have a loud influential voice to create immediate big change outside of your own environment, but you still have your own daily choices.

Most would agree that one small change, over time, can have a huge effect, but then they fall short to believe their own small actions can contribute much. Just think about the simple origins of Earth Day and what it now has become. Consider the words of Ren Hurst in her book "Riding on the Power of Others," when she suggests in "taking a deep look at the things we do and be willing to question their validity in our moving toward the life and the world we hope to create."

Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln