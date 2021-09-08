Letter: Biden's actions disturbing

It is time for President Biden to either step down or someone with some love of country to start the impeachment process. This man from the very first day has set out to destroy this country.

I watched him as the 13 Americans killed in Afghanistan came off the plane, looking at his watch frequently and when he was commenting on the people killed he couldn't even say it from his heart; he had to use a teleprompter.

This is very disturbing, and it should be to all Americans. Joe Biden is correct on one thing: We will never forget the botched debacle concerning Afghanistan, especially the women and children of the Afghans he left behind and the 13 Americans dead. It was all unnecessary.

Mark Oswald, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0