Letter: Biden wrong on drone strike

In the height of the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, President Joe Biden was looking for a win badly. And then, wouldn't you know it, the U.S. carried out a drone strike that reportedly took out one of the terrorists who had had a role in bombing the Kabul airport.

The usual talking heads in the press and fan boys on Twitter naturally celebrated it as a testament to Biden's toughness. Trouble is, it wasn't a terrorist who was killed in that attack. In fact, it was 10 civilians including seven children. A war crime?

Will our esteemed media hold Biden's feet to the fire (assuming his handlers ever allow him to take an impromptu question again) the next time he refers to Vladimir Putin as "a killer?"

Evan J. Trofholz, Columbus

