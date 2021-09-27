 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden wrong on drone strike
0 Comments

Letter: Biden wrong on drone strike

  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One on Friday at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In the height of the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, President Joe Biden was looking for a win badly. And then, wouldn't you know it, the U.S. carried out a drone strike that reportedly took out one of the terrorists who had had a role in bombing the Kabul airport.

The usual talking heads in the press and fan boys on Twitter naturally celebrated it as a testament to Biden's toughness. Trouble is, it wasn't a terrorist who was killed in that attack. In fact, it was 10 civilians including seven children. A war crime?

Will our esteemed media hold Biden's feet to the fire (assuming his handlers ever allow him to take an impromptu question again) the next time he refers to Vladimir Putin as "a killer?"

Evan J. Trofholz, Columbus

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A message of inclusion
Letters

Letter: A message of inclusion

  • Updated

I was pleased to read the recent article about disabled educator Rachel Veenendaal holding Lincoln Public Schools accountable for their employ…

Letter: Mandate being misconstrued
Letters

Letter: Mandate being misconstrued

  • Updated

I’m tired of hearing power-driven Republicans misconstruing (or just plain lying) about President Biden’s lifesaving vaccine mandate -- or sho…

Letter: Facing down latest threat
Letters

Letter: Facing down latest threat

  • Updated

By all means, we should have memorialized those lost on 9/11 and honored the heroes who responded. But how about a little less wallowing in gr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News