Letter: Biden worsens energy crisis

Court hearing: Did Biden legally suspend oil lease sales?

FILE - An oil drilling rig is pictured at sunset, Monday, March 7, 2022, in El Reno, Okla. A federal appeals court in New Orleans hears arguments Tuesday, May 10, 2022, about whether President Joe Biden legally suspended new oil and gas lease sales because of climate change worries. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

 Sue Ogrocki

I am having trouble with the logic of what is happening with inflation and what the administration is doing to curb it. With fuel prices now at record highs and looking to continue to go up, I question the government's response.

Joe Biden announced more cancellations of oil and gas leases on federal lands nationwide. Last week, the Department of Interior canceled leases and plans for drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and in Alaska's Cook Inlet. What leases that were made available (20%) were taxed with royalty fees 50% higher. Not exactly encouraging development.

Every move this administration makes curbs our ability to be energy independent and pushes inflation higher. This problem can't be pushed onto anyone else but our own administration.

Thomas Choutka, Lincoln

Catch the latest in Opinion

