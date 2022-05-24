Letter: Biden worsens energy crisis

I am having trouble with the logic of what is happening with inflation and what the administration is doing to curb it. With fuel prices now at record highs and looking to continue to go up, I question the government's response.

Joe Biden announced more cancellations of oil and gas leases on federal lands nationwide. Last week, the Department of Interior canceled leases and plans for drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and in Alaska's Cook Inlet. What leases that were made available (20%) were taxed with royalty fees 50% higher. Not exactly encouraging development.

Every move this administration makes curbs our ability to be energy independent and pushes inflation higher. This problem can't be pushed onto anyone else but our own administration.

Thomas Choutka, Lincoln

