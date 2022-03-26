Letter: Biden not exactly Kennedy

I will never forget these words from John F. Kennedy's Inaugural Address:

"Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty."

With those words I immediately became a Kennedy supporter! He had just expressed noble values that made me very proud of my country! The Cuban missile crisis proved he meant what he said. He faced off with Russia and they pulled their missiles out of Cuba.

Today President Biden reminds me of Neville Chamberlain, who was a testament to the truth that appeasement never works with a fascist dictator.

Keith Fickenscher, Lincoln

