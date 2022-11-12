 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden not controlling market

Richard Pullman ("Biden making problem worse," Letter, Nov. 5) falsely accuses President Biden of lying for claiming the president has nothing to do with reduction of oil production. Mr. Pullman does not understand that we have a capitalist economic system.

Under capitalism, production of goods and services is determined by the law of supply and demand, not government decisions. Under laissez-faire capitalism any government interference in the market is considered bad.

Stalin determined production in the USSR by having five-year plans. Under socialism, the government plans the economy. Ironically, if President Biden was reducing production, then this means we would have a socialist economy, something I am sure Mr. Pullman would oppose.

Mr. Pullman claims Biden’s executive actions cause the price of gas to soar. Again, Mr. Pullman does not understand that the prices of goods and services under capitalism are determined by the law of supply and demand, not the government. Mr. Biden could affect prices by enacting wage and price controls, but this would mean the government is planning the economy, something Mr. Pullman would oppose.

OPEC is a cartel or trust. This means they can control the cost of a barrel of oil by adjusting production of crude oil. Progressives like Teddy Roosevelt realized that trusts and cartels can control the market. Since this is bad, anti-trust legislation was enacted to prevent anti-competitive behavior. Surely, Mr. Pullman would agree that this interference in the market is a good thing.

William Boernke, Lincoln

