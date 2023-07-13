House Republicans recently passed a bill that would injure our most vulnerable. Their Blazing Saddles' hostage tactic: Hold a gun, the threat of a federal credit default, to their own heads. Well, everyone's, since this was more of a nuclear device.

I assumed that Joe Biden would simply refuse to give in since he realized there'd be a handful of sane Republican congressfolk who knew better than to jump off this cliff along with the lemmings in their caucus. He'd stick it to a party that's obsessed with sticking it to the "libs." Poetic justice. I was furious when he capitulated and negotiated a compromise, even though it wasn't catastrophic.

Then it hit me: He's an extraordinary statesman and a master politician!

Like Abraham Lincoln, he understood that the core issue was to keep our nation from coming apart. Then it was slavery, now it's the MAGAverse, which apparently wants to exclude anybody unlike them from having a say in running this country. One even called it a "divorce."

Biden had the wisdom to recognize this threat to the civil union we call democracy, the wit to find a way to get his significant other back into bed, and the wile to manage it without breaking too many dishes. Despite appearances the old codger's still got it!

Compared to the quality of his competition I feel much safer betting he'll hold up half as well as Warren Buffett or Rupert Murdoch, each a dozen years older.

Bill Prange, Lincoln