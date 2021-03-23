Letter: Biden, media undoing progress

Joe Biden has been in office for nearly 60 days. Here’s a short list of what most in the press are calling his “accomplishments”:

He has issued over 50 executive orders, more than any president in history for his time in office. The press often claimed Trump’s use of executive orders was “dictatorial."

He has decided to keep Trump's trade tariffs and has added to them. To quote the Journal Star concerning tariffs under Trump, “as destructive as trade wars and tariffs are, they’ve been used to great harm to Nebraska’s ag producers," ("Editorial: Listen to Nebraskans on trade, immigration," June 7) The Journal Star endorsed Biden and how they're Trump's tariffs.

He has added $2 trillion to the national debt. That action puts every man woman and child in this country $6,000 deeper in debt, while giving only some of them $1,400 in exchange. He has spent nearly $100 billion alone transferring the debt of mismanaged private union pension funds to our public debt. That’s right, you’re now responsible for union debt.