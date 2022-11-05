 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden making problem worse

  • 0

On Oct. 19, President Biden lied to the citizens of the U.S. when said he didn’t have anything to do with the reduction of our oil production. During the 2020 presidential debates, Biden said he would transition from the oil industry because it pollutes. Immediately after being sworn in, Biden went to the Oval Office to stop new oil and natural gas leases and to start the review of existing permits.

Biden’s executive orders caused the price of gas to nearly double. To decrease the price of gas at the pump Biden ask OPEC to increase their production. OPEC reduced their production by 2 million barrels a day.

Requesting that OPEC+ increase their oil production is strange from a man who is transitioning our country from oil because it pollutes when we have more than enough oil for our country and allies. What makes oil from OPEC+ environmentally better than our oil?

People are also reading…

Biden then claimed that we were producing enough oil to reduce the high price of gas and to export oil. In January 2020, our oil production was 12,854 million barrels a day. By July 2022 our oil production was only 11,800 barrels per day, a reduction of 7%.

Biden is using the oil in our Strategic Oil Reserve to sell to the highest bidder.

In April 2020, President Trump wanted to purchase oil at $25 per barrel to fill our reserve, but congressional Democrats stopped him. Recently, Biden claimed that refilling our reserve with $70-per-barrel oil is a good deal for tax payers.

Richard Pullman, Hallam

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

My wife and I took in the sights and sounds of the Good Life Halfsy — a half-marathon in Lincoln on Oct. 23 when 5,500 runners took to the str…

Letter: Remember what got us here

Letter: Remember what got us here

Does it really not register with Republicans that when GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen complains about the state of local education fin…

Letter: Neighbors know Condon

Letter: Neighbors know Condon

There is an area in Lincoln where Pat Condon signs blossom like tulips in the spring. This is where he is a neighbor, and we have come to know…

Letter: Single issue driving vote

Letter: Single issue driving vote

My vote in 2022 is based on one thing, abortion rights. I cannot conceive of voting for a candidate or a party that is willing to turn back ti…

Letter: Having the wrong priorities

Letter: Having the wrong priorities

Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks points to her steadfast support for abortion rights. “Hands down, reproductive rights is…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News