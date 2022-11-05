Letter: Biden making problem worse

On Oct. 19, President Biden lied to the citizens of the U.S. when said he didn’t have anything to do with the reduction of our oil production. During the 2020 presidential debates, Biden said he would transition from the oil industry because it pollutes. Immediately after being sworn in, Biden went to the Oval Office to stop new oil and natural gas leases and to start the review of existing permits.

Biden’s executive orders caused the price of gas to nearly double. To decrease the price of gas at the pump Biden ask OPEC to increase their production. OPEC reduced their production by 2 million barrels a day.

Requesting that OPEC+ increase their oil production is strange from a man who is transitioning our country from oil because it pollutes when we have more than enough oil for our country and allies. What makes oil from OPEC+ environmentally better than our oil?

Biden then claimed that we were producing enough oil to reduce the high price of gas and to export oil. In January 2020, our oil production was 12,854 million barrels a day. By July 2022 our oil production was only 11,800 barrels per day, a reduction of 7%.

Biden is using the oil in our Strategic Oil Reserve to sell to the highest bidder.

In April 2020, President Trump wanted to purchase oil at $25 per barrel to fill our reserve, but congressional Democrats stopped him. Recently, Biden claimed that refilling our reserve with $70-per-barrel oil is a good deal for tax payers.

Richard Pullman, Hallam