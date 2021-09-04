Letter: Biden let down nation, world

I am literally sick to my stomach. Twelve U.S. servicemembers were killed by bombings in Kabul near the airport. This horrific tragedy didn't have to happen, but it did because we have a president who continues to make horrible decisions and creates chaos.

President Biden's unilateral decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan, in the dark of the night, caught the world by surprise. There was no consultation with the Afghan leaders; they say they had no idea we were leaving.

Our trusted NATO allies say they were not consulted, and they are blasting Biden and critical of the U.S. We don't know what our military leaders advised the commander in chief, but at this point it's too late. The blood has been spilled, and it's on Biden's hands.

What leader orders troops to leave billions of dollars in high-tech aircraft, vehicles and weapons behind so the enemy can use them against us? Our president has proven he's no military tactician.