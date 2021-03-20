Letter: Biden is off to strong start

President Biden is off to a strong start since he was sworn in on Jan. 20. Since Biden has taken office, his administration has increased the number of daily vaccinations from 900,000 to 2.9 million. In addition, nearly 60% of the 55 million Americans over 65 now have at least their first COVID shot done. Six weeks ago, it was only 8%.

President Biden said: “We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.” This had advanced the expected timeline by 60 days.

According to Moody’s, Biden’s COVID relief bill would provide a big boost to the economy. According to Yahoo News: “The U.S. job market would recover to its pre-pandemic levels by fall of 2022 if President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue plan is implemented, according to new estimates by Moody’s Analytics. That would be an entire year sooner than if no more relief is passed.”

Once passed, the American rescue plan will not only kick off an economic boom, it will also cut child poverty in half. That is a big deal.

Prominent presidential historian Michael Beschloss tweeted: “Anyone still saying it doesn’t really matter who is President of the United States?”

Dennis Crawford, Lincoln

