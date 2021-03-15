Letter: Biden hasn't weakened border

Gov. Pete Ricketts intimates that President Biden has weakened border policies. I would disagree.

First, the Obama-era border protections were quite strong. Former President Obama was very proactive in protecting our borders. By 2014, Obama had deployed 3,000 extra agents to the southwestern U.S. border, improved border fencing and started utilizing unmanned aircraft surveillance systems.

As a result, illegal border crossings were reduced by half, and the undocumented population stopped growing for the first time in decades. Trump merely added an element of extreme cruelty to how we treat asylum seekers. Separating children from parents as both Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions endorsed became standard practice.

Thankfully, Biden rejects Trump’s cruelty as antithetical to our values. Providing vaccines and reuniting children and parents needed to be a priority. Reinstating DACA and keeping promises to foreign-born citizens assisting our military are also Biden priorities I endorse.

Today the United States is the only country in the world that has not ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The United Nations has condemned our separation of parents and children as a gross violation of international human rights.