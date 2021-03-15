 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden hasn't weakened border
Biden Border Enforcement

Honduran boys whose family wants to seek asylum in the U.S. play on the sidewalk in Tijuana, Mexico, on Feb. 8. Thousands of people are waiting to claim asylum and more come each day, falsely believing they will be able to enter the U.S. now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. 

 ELLIOT SPAGAT, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Gov. Pete Ricketts intimates that President Biden has weakened border policies. I would disagree.

First, the Obama-era border protections were quite strong. Former President Obama was very proactive in protecting our borders. By 2014, Obama had deployed 3,000 extra agents to the southwestern U.S. border, improved border fencing and started utilizing unmanned aircraft surveillance systems.

As a result, illegal border crossings were reduced by half, and the undocumented population stopped growing for the first time in decades. Trump merely added an element of extreme cruelty to how we treat asylum seekers. Separating children from parents as both Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions endorsed became standard practice.

Thankfully, Biden rejects Trump’s cruelty as antithetical to our values. Providing vaccines and reuniting children and parents needed to be a priority. Reinstating DACA and keeping promises to foreign-born citizens assisting our military are also Biden priorities I endorse.

Today the United States is the only country in the world that has not ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The United Nations has condemned our separation of parents and children as a gross violation of international human rights.

Biden has sought to remind us that all people have value, and we have historically welcomed immigrants and asylum seekers to our country.

Tom Cardwell, Lincoln

