Letter: Biden, Harris failing nation

I am responding to Barbara Truesdale letter to the editor "Senators should back voting bills," (Jan. 21). Some advice: read the article next to your letter by Cal Thomas, "A story of lying lips." Both the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis voting rights advancement act should never be advanced.

Here is why: Joe Biden claims to care about Black Americans through promoting rights they already possess. This is same guy that pushed the crime bill, opposed busing and suggested that any Black person voting for Trump isn't really black.

We have no leadership in Washington from Biden and Harris, just dictatorship. We can only thank the two smart Democrats: Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for their "leadership" in doing what is right for the American people. It isn't shocking to anyone that Biden's approval rating is around 33%.

Joe Biden reminds me of the Tasmanian Devil in the old Bugs Bunny cartoon. He leaves a path of destruction behind him everywhere he goes!

Mark W. Oswald, Lincoln

