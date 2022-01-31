 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Biden, Harris failing nation

  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference Wednesday in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

 Susan Walsh, Associated Press

I am responding to Barbara Truesdale letter to the editor "Senators should back voting bills," (Jan. 21). Some advice: read the article next to your letter by Cal Thomas, "A story of lying lips." Both the Freedom to Vote Act and the  John Lewis voting rights advancement act should never be advanced.

Here is why: Joe Biden claims to care about Black Americans through promoting rights they already possess. This is same guy that pushed the crime bill, opposed busing and suggested that any Black person voting for Trump isn't really black.

We have no leadership in Washington from Biden and Harris, just dictatorship. We can only thank the two smart Democrats: Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for their "leadership" in doing what is right for the American people. It isn't shocking to anyone that Biden's approval rating is around 33%.

People are also reading…

Joe Biden reminds me of the Tasmanian Devil in the old Bugs Bunny cartoon. He leaves a path of destruction behind him everywhere he goes!

Mark W. Oswald, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Flood comments not helpful

Letter: Flood comments not helpful

I am writing to express my disappointment in Mike Flood’s announcement that he is going to challenge Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the 1st Distric…

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Here are locales with airports within a 60-mile radius of each other: New York (JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart AFB, Islip), Boston (Logan, Pr…

Letter: Ad with gun inappropriate

Letter: Ad with gun inappropriate

Really, Jim Pillen? With gun violence claiming husbands, wives, sons, daughters and law enforcement, I find that gun-toting ad offensive and i…

Letter: Unvaccinated part of story

Letter: Unvaccinated part of story

The headline on the Jan. 18 issue of the Journal Star states that we’re in the "Darkest times of the pandemic." The article provides statistic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News