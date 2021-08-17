Letter: Biden, Harris fail on border crisis

The Journal Star's July 25 editorial (“Ricketts wastes taxpayer money for useless stunt along border”) sounded more like an editorial from the Washington Post.

While I certainly don’t agree with everything the governor says or does (such as medical marijuana), joining two other Midwest states in helping Texas deal with the disaster at the border shows a willingness to help where the federal government has failed.

It was the Biden administration’s responsibility to secure the boarder. He assigned Vice President Kamala Harris with this responsibility, and what did she accomplish? Absolutely nothing. It took five months of badgering by her critics for her to even go 800 miles away from where the worst part of the border is located.

The Journal Star talks about the cost of sending troopers to the border to assist. How much money was spent deploying 21,000 National Guardsmen to Washington to “protect” against the domestic terrorists?