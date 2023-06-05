On Joe Biden’s first day in office, Biden started his attack on the agriculture economy of Nebraska.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden promised to destroy our fossil fuel industry. Biden used the power of executive orders to intentionally reduce the ability of our fossil fuel industry to produce cheap energy. His source of replacement energy was fossil fuel from OPEC.

What a great idea! Our petroleum industry provided thousands of jobs. While Biden danced at inauguration balls, Keystone pipeline workers received their pink slips. So much for Biden, the union man!

Our oil production helped to keep the world price of oil lower than when it is controlled by OPEC. We now purchase our oil on the world market, which is controlled by OPEC. Biden is intentionally increasing the wealth of OPEC at our expense.

Biden’s other attack on our economy was his elimination of mining of rare-earth elements in our country. Our electric-vehicle and green-energy industries have to purchase batteries, green-energy equipment and rare-earth materials from China. Another great idea.

One-fourth of our state economy is based on agriculture. Biden’s anti-fossil fuel energy policy raised the cost of every product needed by farmers and is an attack on our state economy.

Energy is needed to produce equipment, prepare ground, apply fertilizer, control insects, harvest and get produce to town. Fertilizers, weed and insect control are based on petroleum.

When will Biden stop increasing the wealth of foreign countries? Never! It is now time to apply the 25th Amendment!

Richard Pullman, Hallam