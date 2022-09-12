 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Biden flip-flops on MAGA threat

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

President Joe Biden chose the birthplace of our Constitution, our nation’s codified attempt at forming "a more perfect Union," to warn us that the greatest threat to the enduring legacy of this great document resides in MAGA extremists.

To ensure we understood the gravity of this threat, Biden repeated it 12  times. However, he failed to explain why those who seek a strong national defense, secure borders, a stable economy and parental involvement in their children’s education are an existential threat to our republic.

Nor did he tell us how to recognize them among those we see mowing their lawns or at school when we drop off or pick up our children and grandchildren, or at the health clinic, grocery store, gas station or at Memorial Stadium supporting the Huskers.

He didn’t tell us how to recognize the insurrectionists among us who raise the food we eat, who provide that thin blue line of security for us as we go about our daily activities or who serve in our armed forces guarding against external threats to our nation.

No, Mr. Biden did not tell us how to recognize which of our neighbors are part of the radical MAGA cabal. But wait, we don’t have to worry about the radical MAGA threat he described at Independence Hall because less than 24 hours later Biden reversed course and told us, “I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country.” Thanks, Mr. President.

Jerris Cummings, Lincoln

