Letter: Biblical message on immigration

Once again, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has accused immigrants of being “health hazards.” This is reminiscent of his demonizing immigrant children a few years ago. However, his attacks on health care are not only aimed at immigrants. He and Gov. Dave Heineman actively rejected Medicaid expansion for 90,000 Nebraskans for a decade.

When our legislators passed expansion bills they were always vetoed by these two governors. Ricketts vetoed the bills knowing it would lead to deaths. Now we know that states refusing to expand Medicaid caused 15,600 premature deaths.

Christianity is founded on two great commandments. The second of these, love thy neighbor, was illuminated using the parable of the Good Samaritan.

This parable is strangely relevant to the governor’s anti-immigrant photo op in Texas. It involves violence, reaching across social boundaries and giving medical care to a stranger in need. Governor Ricketts and his supporters proclaim themselves “Christians,” but apparently they misunderstand what it means.