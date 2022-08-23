Letter: Better shelters help StarTran

I have been using Lincoln's bus transportation system since March. The drivers are friendly and courteous. The buses arrive in a timely manner and are clean.

I am writing because I am disgusted with the shelters and waiting areas in downtown. The city takes wonderful care of the trees and plants in the downtown area. It should consider paying more attention to mass transportation and what it means to our environment.

I believe more people would use our bus system if there was a decent place to wait. A quick drive around the downtown area will open your eyes to the condition of the shelters.

Marian Fisher, Lincoln