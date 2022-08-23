 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Better shelters help StarTran

11 and N Street bus stop

People wait for buses in the shade provided by the awning of the Gold's Building at the 11th and N streets bus stop in June.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

I have been using Lincoln's bus transportation system since March. The drivers are friendly and courteous. The buses arrive in a timely manner and are clean.

I am writing because I am disgusted with the shelters and waiting areas in downtown. The city takes wonderful care of the trees and plants in the downtown area. It should consider paying more attention to mass transportation and what it means to our environment.

I believe more people would use our bus system if there was a decent place to wait. A quick drive around the downtown area will open your eyes to the condition of the shelters.

Marian Fisher, Lincoln

