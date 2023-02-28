Regarding the letter (“Women deserve better than abortion,” Feb. 14), I am glad Rebecca Jordan achieved her wish of becoming a mother.

On the other hand, some remarks puzzle. First, at six weeks the heart is only beginning to form and the sound one hears is more accurately termed “embryonic flutter,” since the heartbeat that doctors detect in people is due to opening and closing of cardiac valves, which don't exist at this stage. But “beating heart” language has an emotive impact that anti-abortionists employ.

Second, equating an embryo to an “innocent baby” is false. A baby has a birth date, period. But an embryo can give joy to expectant parents as their future child.

Third, the title: If you force women to bring pregnancies to term (notwithstanding incest, rape, failure of contraceptives, personal difficulties, etc.), then you intend to take control of their bodies. And this is their better choice?

Abortion is a deeply personal decision, formerly subject to constraints of Roe v. Wade. It's been reported that Chief Justice Roberts wanted to push the 24-week limit back to 15. This was truly “originalist” in that religious teachings (God did not ensoul the fetus until quickening, around 15 weeks) filtered into English common law and was widely accepted in America through the 1840s. Sadly, Roberts went along with religious right-wingers who disguised as “originalists” and hid prior intentions to overthrow Roe v. Wade.

Thomas Shores, Lincoln