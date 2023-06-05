As a public health advocate and former SNAP participant, I know how vital the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is in addressing food insecurity in the U.S.

When I was 19 years old, I was working and attending college while raising a young child on my own. SNAP allowed me to provide healthy food for myself and my growing child. I am grateful I did not have to choose between food and paying rent.

For more than 50 years, SNAP has played a crucial role in addressing hunger and poverty, but in its current form, it does not address nutrition security, despite growing public support. We must build upon this success by investing in ways to improve access to healthy food and the nutritional quality of food. In addition, SNAP can set the tone in retail outlets as far as what and when items get marketed or go on sale, playing a larger role in diet quality beyond just participants.

Making changes to the SNAP program could improve diet quality for people across the country. And a healthy diet can be an important component in improving the overall health and well-being of everyone.

Congress should prioritize and modernize important programs including SNAP and the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentives Program in the 2023 Farm Bill to address diet quality so that everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life.

Ashley Carroll, Omaha