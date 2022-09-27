Letter: Best served by Garver

I always vote for integrity, experience and efficiency.

While some local elections are about differences of political philosophies, others like Lancaster County Treasurer should be decided by comparison of relevant experience, integrity, teamwork and proven ability to do the job.

I have had the opportunity to interact with both incumbent County Treasurer Rachel Garver and her opponent, and believe that Lancaster County would be best served by re-electing Rachel Garver as treasurer in the November election. After over 20 years of management experience at the University of Nebraska, she answered the call to run for County Treasurer after eight years of controversy in the office under her predecessor.

Among accomplishments in her first term are recently negotiated reductions in service fees for certain types of payment methods, realignment of staff responsibilities to shorten lines and implementation of plans allowing residents to do business with the office by appointment.

I know that Garver has no political agenda and will continue to devote her time in office to maximize teamwork within her staff, seek additional improvements and insure that all residents are served well.

Isn’t this what we want out of our county treasurer?

Nick Cusick, Lincoln