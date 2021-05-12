Letter: Benefits fueling worker shortage

I’m writing in response to the comment from Zoe Olson, executive director of the Nebraska Restaurant Association in "Diners are returning but many restaurants struggling to staff tables, kitchens," (May 2).

I fully understand that COVID has played a huge part in the the welfare of restaurants, and my heart hurts for them and truly hope that they will be able to recover. My argument, respectfully, is with Zoe Olson’s comment that it is a false narrative that restaurants are finding difficult to hire because unemployment is paying at a higher rate.

I realize that employees had to find other work because of COVID shutting down restaurants; however, Lincoln has been dealing with a hiring issue for the last couple years, and now it’s just being talked about.

We have a business and have experienced the shortage of workers firsthand. In addition, many of our customers who have businesses have expressed the same thing. Unemployment is definitely causing a great deal of this problem. It may not be that unemployment is paying more than a job can offer in all cases, but it is providing an avenue for eligible people to not work.