Letter: Belief can't force action

Charles Pille wants to use facts and logic in the abortion debate ("Matter of morality, not religion," Aug. 25).

What he does not understand is that moral philosophers have proposed that it is logically impossible to derive a value (abortion is a sin) from a fact (a fetus is a human being). To do so is to commit an error in logic called the naturalistic fallacy.

No matter what is factually true about a fetus, you can still ask the moral question: is abortion a good thing or a bad thing?

The Roman Catholic Church uses a literal reading of Genesis to propose abortion is a sin. Because the first commandment in the Bible is: “be fruitful and multiply” (Genesis 1:28), abortion is a sin because it violates the commandment to be fruitful and multiply.

The Roman Catholic Church also thinks birth control, sodomy and gay marriage are sins because they prevent reproduction. But this means reproduction is a moral duty, and pregnant women must remain pregnant or they violate their duty to reproduce.

It is a good thing we have separation of church and state in this country. The Supreme Court decision Reynolds v. the United States held that you cannot use a religious justification for passing (or violating) secular laws. Freedom of religious belief is absolute, but freedom of religious action is not absolute.

Roman Catholics are free to believe there is a duty to reproduce, but they cannot use this belief to force pregnant women to remain pregnant against their will.

William Boernke, Lincoln