Gov. Pete Ricketts was quoted in the Journal Star saying “Nebraska is a proudly pro-life state” ("California city bans Nebraska contracts," Oct. 18).

Although I think San Francisco was wrong to punish Nebraska businesses for government’s failing to separate church and state, only a minority of Nebraskans are truly pro-life. Although I want fetuses to be born, that is pro-birth and not pro-life.

To be pro-life, we should have at least four components in place for a successful life.

* Health care for pregnant women before and after birth and for the child for life.

* Affordable public education, preschool through post high-school, so the child can prepare to successfully compete in today’s workforce.

* Adoptions that are affordable with the priority being on what is best for the child.

* No death penalty.

If these conditions were available to all, we could legitimately claim to be pro-life.

Many of our elected officials advocate for pro-life but do not support the true cost of pro-life. Many do not even seem to care about the well-being of the child after it is born. And most also continue to favor the death penalty, which is incongruent with being “pro-life.”

An honest person would say it is time for those who claim to be pro-life to support life beyond birth. We can then say Nebraskans are “proudly pro-life”.

Gary Heusel, Lincoln

