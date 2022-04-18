Letter: Being in court part of job

Joe Nigro misunderstands the duties of an elected public defender. An elected public defender whose salary is paid for by taxpayers needs to lead by example: take cases, mentor attorneys in and out of court and be visible. This doesn’t seem to be happening.

I worked in the Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office as a deputy public defender from 1989 to 2013. I supported Nigro in his first campaign because I thought he would continue Dennis Keefe’s legacy of effective leadership. I was mistaken.

While I was there, Keefe, the elected public defender, actively handled cases. I recall second-chairing a jury trial with him in the 1990s. He also handled a variety of other cases in addition to his other duties. Before I retired in 2013, people helped each other and shared responsibility.

In the Journal Star Voters' Guide, Nigro says taking cases is not important and that “arguing that the chief must take cases betrays a naive misunderstanding of what the job entails.” Nigro is the one who misunderstands the job or wants to shirk his responsibilities.

Other elected public defenders in Nebraska, including in Douglas, Hall and Sarpy counties, handle cases, are in court and the office. The Lancaster County attorney recently finished a murder trial. There is no reason for Nigro’s lack of a caseload, and the very competent office manager takes care of the budget and supervision of personnel. In reality, the experienced chief deputy handles numerous other duties that Nigro assigns, in addition to his own caseload.

An elected official needs to do their job, which includes being in the office, mentoring attorneys, taking cases and being in court.

Susan Tast, Lincoln

