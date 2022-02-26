Letter: Being an ally with nature

Many people in Nebraska are already booking camping reservations to enjoy wildlife across the state on vacations and as an escape from their busy professional lives. There is something about nature that is humbling and peaceful.

However, I feel there are many of us going through our day-to-day lives making arbitrary choices at least two or three times a day without ever questioning the negative consequences these choices have on our cherished natural wildlife environment we value being in existence. I am talking about the choices of eating foods as if we care about the consequences of what we are eating.

The Center for Biological Diversity has a science-supported positional statement showing "livestock raised for feedlot and grass-fed beef production imperil wolves, grizzly bears, beavers, prairie dogs, bees, butterflies, rare plants and hundreds of endangered species in the United States." Since more than half of Nebraska's land mass is rangeland and pastures for cattle outnumbering humans 4 to 1, consider personally supporting World Wildlife Day on March 3 with a diet change. The next time you're out on a camping trip, you may feel closer to nature than ever before because you are an ally!

Robert Rieck Jr., Lincoln

