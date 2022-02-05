 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Behind the meth problem

Doug Peterson in Kearney

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Nebraska’s meth problem is so severe it contributes to about 75% of the state’s criminal prosecutions.

 Ana Salazar, Kearney Hub

"It's 'Life or Meth'" (LJS, Jan. 27) touts the state's renewed offensive against methamphetamine distribution across Nebraska.

Not a word about the causes of meth use and addiction: poverty, joblessness, low educational attainment, inadequate availability of mental health services, etc. We invest enormous sums in law enforcement strategies like this one, we beat the drum for increased incarceration and advocate for new prisons, but we consistently fail to address the complicated and interconnected reasons why so many citizens of this state turn to meth and opioids.

Without equivalent or greater dollar investments in attacking the root causes of addictive drug use, in expanding mental health services and availability, in providing integrated support to rural and urban communities especially battered by this societal problem, all of the law enforcement you can throw at it is doomed to fail. You'd think that by now we'd have wrapped our heads around this reality.

Michael F. James, Lincoln

