Despite the government’s knack for excessive and impractical spending, the Democratic-led Senate in Washington has yet again failed to invest in the security of our democracy.

The budget passed in December only allocated $75 million of the $400 million initially within the budget for election infrastructure — an exact copy and paste of the prior year’s inadequate funding.

Keep in mind that approximately $400 million was allocated per year under the Trump administration. As a conservative and strong advocate for increased election security, I believe our Republican congressmen and women now have the opportunity to take the lead in addressing this issue. As we head into the 2024 presidential elections, we must equip our election offices with sufficient staffing, well-functioning machinery and printers, as well as protected Wi-Fi and internet access.

Ultimately, my request is simple: secure enough funding -- $400 million – to give our hardworking administrators the basic resources and technology they need to run both local and federal elections. This dollar figure pales in comparison to the trillions that Democrats have spent so far, and is needed to make sure Americans can fulfill their civic duties in the coming months.

Stacie Wiese, Omaha