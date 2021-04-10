Letter: Beckius is ready to lead

We all love to watch and encourage the growth of leaders in the next generation. As a former mayor of Lincoln, my attention has naturally been drawn to those who might succeed to the leadership of our great city.

In that regard, I urge you to support for City Council a young man I have observed over several years. Tom Beckius has worked hard to understand the complex dynamics and interests of this community.

Tom has already served on several important community boards and committees. Examples include: The Community Health Endowment Board, various Lincoln Chamber of Commerce committees, Lincoln Commission on Human Rights Board, Lincoln Young Professionals Group, Lincoln City Library Board and the Community Advisory Board for Lincoln Public Schools.

Tom has clearly put in the time and effort to understand the difficult balances of interests involving our city’s various constituencies. From that, he has grown a perspective that both encourages vigorous economic activity and supports individual liberty and social justice. I am confident Tom would serve us well.

Chris Beutler, Lincoln

