 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Be more than 'pro-birth'
0 Comments

Letter: Be more than 'pro-birth'

  • 0
Supreme Court Abortion Texas

Jillian Dworin participates in a Wednesday protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas.

 Jay Janner, Austin American-Statesman via AP

The parallels between the Taliban and Texas seem striking. Neither appear to care much for democracy, human rights, civil rights, voting rights or women’s rights.

And now Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to follow their lead on their controversial abortion law. What kind of state would that make us?

As for the “pro-life” movement, perhaps, Benedictine Sister Joan Chittister, summed it up quite succinctly when she stated, “I do not believe just because you’re opposed to abortion makes you pro-life. I think in many cases, your morality is deeply lacking if all you want is a child born but not a child fed, not a child educated, not a child housed.

"And why would I think that you don’t? Because you don’t want any tax money to go there. That’s not pro-life. That’s pro-birth. We need a much broader conversation what the morality of pro-life is.”

Stu Luttich, Geneva

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: NPPD must listen to users
Letters

Letter: NPPD must listen to users

  • Updated

I was interested to read the article regarding the Nebraska Public Power District's 8th Circuit Court of Appeals loss (Aug. 26). NPPD attempte…

Letter: Keep abortion safe, legal
Letters

Letter: Keep abortion safe, legal

  • Updated

As a patient escort for Planned Parenthood, I see weekly how new laws effect people on the ground. Texas has just passed a law (SB8) that bans…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News