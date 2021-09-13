Letter: Be more than 'pro-birth'

The parallels between the Taliban and Texas seem striking. Neither appear to care much for democracy, human rights, civil rights, voting rights or women’s rights.

And now Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to follow their lead on their controversial abortion law. What kind of state would that make us?

As for the “pro-life” movement, perhaps, Benedictine Sister Joan Chittister, summed it up quite succinctly when she stated, “I do not believe just because you’re opposed to abortion makes you pro-life. I think in many cases, your morality is deeply lacking if all you want is a child born but not a child fed, not a child educated, not a child housed.

"And why would I think that you don’t? Because you don’t want any tax money to go there. That’s not pro-life. That’s pro-birth. We need a much broader conversation what the morality of pro-life is.”

Stu Luttich, Geneva

