Hastings turbine

The sun sets behind a wind turbine built south of the Central Community College-Hastings campus in Hastings on Dec. 28, 2016.

 Amy Roh, Hastings Tribune

With sincere respect for Marilyn McNabb’s support for wind power ("Let's capitalize on Nebraska wind," July 21), let's carefully review turbine-siting protocols for the possible adverse impacts to prairie birds, both resident and migratory, and their breeding and nesting needs (e.g. prairie chicken leks), along with the lethal attraction that wind turbine structures present for native bats, please.

Certainly, bats are avid hunters of flying insect pests and should be factored into industrial and energy development. Wise and fully informed siting of these installations is essential to such conservation values as biodiversity and environmental integrity on our Nebraska landscape!

Bruce Mellberg, Lincoln

