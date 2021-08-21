 Skip to main content
Letter: Be accountable for advice
Letter: Be accountable for advice

LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/05/2021

As a retired physician who is married to a physician working in the ICU caring for COVID patients, I would like to make a request to fellow health care providers who tell their patients they do not need the vaccine and who promote ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

I would like them to be louder and prouder and have a plan with their medical advice. I would like them to be at their patients' bedsides if they end up in the hospital due to COVID.

If you have told your patients they do not need the vaccine, please inform them, if they do get COVID, they should come to you for care and their ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. They should come to you for all COVID care because, according to you, by not recommending the vaccine, you are saying getting COVID is not a big deal.

And if you are willing to lie about mask exemptions for medical reasons, same thing. Tell them they should come to you for all their care. You should be the one to talk (late at night and on weekends) with the family about end-of-life and ventilator options when they show up in the hospital so the ICU staff can keep working.

You should do this because it was your advice to not be vaccinated that led to them being hospitalized. Just take responsibility for your patients when they get sick with COVID. I think it is only fair.

Tracy Reichmuth, Lincoln

