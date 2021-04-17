Letter: Be -- and vote for -- change

Do you like how the streets are maintained and how the snow was plowed last winter?

Are you excited that 30 police officers and our respected police chief felt compelled to leave this last year?

Are you glad your electricity bill will drastically increase once the mayor's so-called "climate plan" is fully implemented?

Are you proud of the way our City Council listened to outside influencers instead of the Lincoln citizens concerned about free speech of our city's licensed counselors when working with patients who have unwanted feelings of confusion about their own sexuality?

Do you support the way our City Council gives unlimited, unbridled power to our current mayor to suppress youth sports options and restrict how businesses function, mirroring Democratic leaders across the country and not reflecting the well-being of Lincoln residents?

If you aren't fully on board with what's actually going on in our city government, I encourage you to vote for and support leadership change!