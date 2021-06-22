 Skip to main content
Letter: Battling myth of untaxed wealth
Letter: Battling myth of untaxed wealth

Omaha billionaire Warren Buffett, chairman of Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway, was featured in a report Tuesday that pointed out how the richest 25 Americans avoid paying income taxes on much of their rising wealth.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Regarding Megan McArdle’s Sunday editorial, “Taxing rich trickier than it sounds,” The Washington Post columnist offered skepticism for a recent exposé from ProPublica detailing the “true tax rate” of America’s 25 wealthiest billionaires.

McArdle’s argument against the taxation of unrealized capital gains follows the usual train of thought: Taxing the rich comes at the expense of lost innovation. She offers a muddled argument, writing that “just because the value of your house jumped in a hot market doesn’t mean you have enough cash to pay taxes on that appreciation.”

McArdle’s rhetorical sleight of hand intimates that homeowners aren’t required to pay on that appreciation. But they do. That’s property tax, and it does increase with a “hot” appreciation.

Perhaps taxing unrealized capital gains isn’t the answer, but McArdle’s celebration of Jeff Bezos “reaching for the stars” misses the distinctly contemporary causes that are inflating the value of billionaires’ financial assets.

Whether it is quantitative easing, low-interest rates or emergency lending facilities designed to front run the market, the practical reality of asset-derived wealth has become clear. Asset-price protectionism for the stock market.

Extolling the virtue of untaxed wealth in the year 2021 is a dated rationale.

Colby Woodson, Lincoln

