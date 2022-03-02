Letter: Bathroom fears don't bear out

I applaud the Lincoln City Council’s vote in support for Title 11 revisions. Title 11 revisions expand legal protections, putting words into action.

Following the City Council’s vote, opponents have focused their opposition on a belief that extending public accommodations to include LGBTQA+ Lincolnites opens doors to bathroom predators.

Belief that something might happen is not evidence. Cities across America have passed legislation extending public accommodation protections to LGBTQA+ citizens, including Omaha in 2012.

The Police Foundation, a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, reviewed sexual assault cases before and after public accommodation protections for LGBTQA+ passed. Their 2017 review “did not find evidence of sexual assaults taking place in which men, under the guise of being women or transgender, entered women’s bathrooms to commit a sexual assault or otherwise victimize women.”

In fact, evidence shows transgender individuals ages 16 and up are more likely to be sexually assaulted. In 2021, the Williams Institute concluded transgender individuals 16 and up “were over 4 times more likely than cisgender to experience violent victimization, including rape, sexual assault, and aggravated or simple assault.” One researcher concluded, “results underscore the urgent need for effective policies and interventions that consider high rates of victimization experienced by transgender people.”

This urgent need for effective policies is directly addressed by Title 11 revisions. Title 11 revisions act by reflecting national legislation and urgent needs. Expanding legal protections for its citizens is a just action. Thank you, Lincoln City Council.

Carolyn Nolte, Lincoln

