Letter: Baseball then and now

I grew up loving baseball, playing in sandlots and watching the the University of Nebraska Huskers and a local semi-pro team, the Fremont Night Hawks -- and listening to radio broadcasts of MLB games and even simply playing catch with my dad and with friends.

Now as a "keenager" of 86 I am a bit saddened when I see billionaires and millionaires in Major League baseball seeking even greater take-home pay that the fans provide by buying tickets that decrease the modest income for most of them.

Even MLB rookies who perform well can soon afford mansions to rest in during the off-season. Yes, the game is great in spite of continued tampering that diminishes the excitement, such as the defensive shifts. And, yes, there are other issues, and owners and players deserve exceptional paychecks that reflect their investment and unique ability, but it's my hope and prayer that owners and players can focus on the fans, on perspective, and on the countless issues in our great country that need some of those billions and millions of dollars.

Our kids of all ages deserve baseball for the joy it can bring, and owners and players deserve to embrace that unique joy as an integral part of compensation. Meanwhile let's enjoy college, high school, and little league baseball.

Duane Victor Keilstrup, Arlington, Texas

