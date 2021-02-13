Letter: Barriers to entry real issue

If Nicole Fox ("Building digital future for all," Feb. 10) and her employer, the Platte Institute, AKA the Flat Earth Institute, were serious about getting broadband access to the estimated 217,000 Nebraskans doing without, most of them presumably rural, they would quit fretting about utility pole attachments and remove the barriers to entry they, their protected private pets and compromised state legislators have imposed on Nebraska's public power providers and local governments.

As Broadbandnow.com reports, Nebraska is one of 22 states that limit or outlaw public agencies from providing broadband service:

"Nebraska state laws bars any public entities from providing retail or wholesale broadband services. Public utilities are barred from offering retail broadband services to residents, but may sell or lease broadband infrastructure on a wholesale basis, and only under very limited conditions. Public utilities are also barred from selling or leasing broadband networks at rates that are lower than current incumbents are charging."