In an Oct. 12 speech to the University of Notre Dame Law School, U.S. Attorney General William Barr spoke of “efforts by the Justice Department to bolster faith-based organizations fighting for religious liberty in the courts,” in which he blamed secularists, progressives and non-religious people for all of society’s ills: “growing illegitimacy rates, drug use and angry, alienated young males.”
"Those who defy the creed risk a figurative burning at the stake: social, educational and professional ostracism and exclusion waged through lawsuits and savage social media campaigns" said Mr. Barr. Such language smacks of the Salem Witch Trials. And who gets to define “the creed?”
Go to conservative group Judicial Watch's website and read the conspiracy theories they promote. These are the people who want to run our courts. Barr is one of them.
Barr represents a president whose base is made up of evangelicals, whose creed appears to be a new Inquisition. Faith-based organizations are fighting to have their religious beliefs written into our laws, not for religious liberty.
You have free articles remaining.
Inability to force your religious beliefs on others does not constitute persecution. Non-religiosity is a right, too. Please recognize that your religious liberty ends where my body begins.
Our Constitution is a secular document that creates a secular government. Amend the Constitution if you wish it otherwise.
Valerie Bender, Lincoln