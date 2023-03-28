Tickets to Hamilton go on sale at the Lied Center on April 12. This is the longest run of a show in the Lied’s 32-year history. Tickets will sell out for all 16 performances.

Legislative Bill 371, proposed by State Sen. Dave Murman, prohibits minors, specifically those younger than 19, from attending drag shows. Hamilton features female actors in traditionally male garb, such as a Revolutionary War military uniforms. They appear as soldiers during multiple numbers, and even guide the bullet to (spoiler alert!) Hamilton’s demise. LB371 would ban minors from seeing Hamilton. With female actors wearing male garb, is this not classified as “drag”?

Thanks to Murman’s proposed law, parents and grandparents will have the chance to explain why Nebraska hates one of the most popular Broadway shows in recent history, a show that won Tony awards and a Pulitzer Prize.

If you want to take your family to a show like Hamilton and enjoy an entertaining night out, speak up. Contact your state senator. Tell them to vote against LB371. Otherwise, it’s time to sing, “What’d I Miss?”

Missy Wigley, Lincoln