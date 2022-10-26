Letter: Ballot drop-off needs attention

My husband and I have voted by absentee ballot for about the past 10 years. Why risk bad weather or illness by waiting till Election Day? And at home we can review candidates and issues carefully before voting.

Last year we appreciated being able to return our ballots to the locked box at our local library where parking and access were easy. This year ballots had to be mailed or taken to the Election Commissioner’s Office and when I went I found extensive construction surrounding the drop box there causing traffic congestion and frustration.

It was not easy to safely get into and out of there in order to vote. What kind of poor planning was this! Casting one’s ballot should be easy and safe!

Rebecca Wells, Lincoln