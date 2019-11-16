Dave Kirby argued ("Trump's wall makes us a little safer," Nov. 13) that President Trump's border wall makes us a little safer by pointing to the horrific recent killing of a family at the border.
Does Mr. Kirby think that a wall would have stopped this? Should we consider building a wall around the site of the Las Vegas shooting? Sandy Hook? Other mass shootings in the U.S.?
The recent tragedy at the border was awful, like all violent and senseless murders, but it is specious reasoning to imply that those kinds of acts would not occur here, if we only had a wall to stop it.
James Benes, Lincoln