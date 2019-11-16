{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

Three migrants who had managed to evade the Mexican National Guard and cross the Rio Grande onto U.S. territory walk along a border wall set back from the geographical border in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, earlier this year.

 CHRISTIAN CHAVEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dave Kirby argued ("Trump's wall makes us a little safer," Nov. 13) that President Trump's border wall makes us a little safer by pointing to the horrific recent killing of a family at the border.

Does Mr. Kirby think that a wall would have stopped this? Should we consider building a wall around the site of the Las Vegas shooting? Sandy Hook? Other mass shootings in the U.S.?

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The recent tragedy at the border was awful, like all violent and senseless murders, but it is specious reasoning to imply that those kinds of acts would not occur here, if we only had a wall to stop it.

James Benes, Lincoln

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments