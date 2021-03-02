 Skip to main content
Letter: Bad motive to change system
Letter: Bad motive to change system

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Sen. Julie Slama wants Nebraska to return to the “winner-take-all” system of awarding electoral votes for president.

A Republican member of the Wisconsin Legislature has introduced a bill to replace “winner-take-all” in his state with a system like Nebraska’s. Why? Although Trump won 58 of 72 counties, he received only 48.9% of the statewide vote compared to Biden’s 49.6%, so Biden got all 10 of Wisconsin’s electoral votes.

If Wisconsin had been using the Nebraska system, Trump would have received six to Biden’s four. Unifying principle? Use the system that gets the most electoral votes for the Republican candidate.

Bill Wehrbein, Lincoln

