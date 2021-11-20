Letter: Bad memories of San Francisco

I found George Will’s column "A city as bellwether," (Nov. 17) on San Francisco both illuminating and brought back some unpleasant memories.

A few years ago, we took a family vacation to the West Coast. While in San Francisco, the grandkids wanted to see the “Seven Sisters." The seven sisters were the brightly painted houses featured at the beginning of the TV show “Full House." One afternoon, we drove to see them. They are directly across from a park, and the kids enjoyed playing in the park. When we got back to our car, we discovered that it and another car had been broken into.

Backpacks containing iPads and other toys had been stolen from our car. I called the police and was informed that that the crime was not severe enough to send police to investigate.

Huh! Of course there was glass from the broken car windows all over the street and sidewalk. I crossed the street and borrowed a broom and a plastic bag from a resident to clean up the mess. That is my memory of San Francisco.

I hope our new police chief from San Francisco does not bring San Francisco police policies to Lincoln.

Ron Clinch, Lincoln

