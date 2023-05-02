I am a registered nonpartisan, a professing Christian and definitely right of center. I was born in Lincoln, and I have lived my whole life here. I love this city and the state of Nebraska. I am perplexed by the seeming lack of common sense and ability to compromise that has gridlocked our legislative processes at the state and national levels.

Almost every night on the national news there's a story about mass shootings and gun violence. Yet the Legislature has passed a bill that allows those 21 and older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit and without training. The recklessness of this is beyond my comprehension.

At the national level, a narcissistic man who has cozied up to totalitarian world leaders doesn't know how to tell the truth and was complicit in the sedition that was perpetrated on Jan. 6, 2021, may be nominated for president by the GOP.

Jeff Creal, Lincoln