Letter, 3/3: Bad judgment at the Capitol

Thank you to Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, brave proponents of LB816, a bill to provide information and training on firearm safety, suicide prevention and requirements on certain transfers of firearms.

A hearing was held at the Nebraska State Capitol on Feb. 21. Proponents walked in. Opponents bused in. Two of the opponents held guns to their chests with more ammunition on their person. Had the men with guns chosen to do so, they could have taken out the entire hearing room in a few minutes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the same building, signs by the public are prohibited. Proponents sitting by men with loaded guns to give their testimony is not for the weak of heart. It’s meant to be intimidating. During the hearing, Sen. Julie Slama tried to restrict a proponent’s free speech during their testimony, and she was reprimanded by another senator.

Slama gave extra time to a white supremacist opponent of the bill, which he used to explain his white supremacy. Slama had to issue a statement after the hearing for her poor judgment. Who voted for Slama one might ask? No one voted for Slama. Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Slama to the Legislature.

It’s my guess the rules will change for open carry at the Capitol. Ricketts is fine with open carry for the public. But Ricketts will protect himself and his cronies. Sound familiar?

Thia Hartley, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0