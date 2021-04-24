Letter: Back Washington, Shobe, Beckius

Re: Liz David's recent letter ("Be -- and for vote -- change," April 18) about the upcoming elections:

I feel that the city government is doing the best job it can to maintain our streets without raising our property taxes.

Regarding the electric bills, the Lincoln Electric System has managed to maintain one of the lowest rates in the country during its long service.

If you are unhappy with the overall relative calm we have had in our city compared to many other cities around the country, I recommend contacting the local law and order officials whom I have found quite receptive to citizen input.

Discrimination against the LGBTQ community is morally wrong. I do not know of such discrimination by the present city government.

The City Council is open to input from all at their regular Monday meetings. I find the present city government very receptive to the input from its citizens.