Letter: Back Washington, Shobe, Beckius

Re: Liz David's recent letter ("Be -- and for vote -- change," April 18) about the upcoming elections:
I feel that the city government is doing the best job it can to maintain our streets without raising our property taxes.
Regarding the electric bills, the Lincoln Electric System has managed to maintain one of the lowest rates in the country during its long service.
If you are unhappy with the overall relative calm we have had in our city compared to many other cities around the country, I recommend contacting the local law and order officials whom I have found quite receptive to citizen input.
Discrimination against the LGBTQ community is morally wrong. I do not know of such discrimination by the present city government.
The City Council is open to input from all at their regular Monday meetings. I find the present city government very receptive to the input from its citizens.
Fifty million people died in 1918 flu pandemic. So far that tragic fate has happened to about 3 million of our fellow human beings. This is because of the careful control of the spread of the epidemic by local governments and the rapid development of the vaccine by the hardworking scientists around the world.
Our city government has done an excellent job of controlling the spread of this virus by following the advice of scientists from the CDC, thus saving many precious lives.
In view of the above, I urge my fellow voters to vote for Sandra Washington, Bennie Shobe and Tom Beckius for the Lincoln City Council.
Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln