Letter, 2/23: Avenatti shows his true colors

Michael Avenatti has been found guilty on all counts in Nike extortion trial. This is the guy who Democrats helped rise from obscurity to stardom because he was going to be the one to take down Donald Trump.

I'll never forget his numerous interviews on CNN and MSNBC. He had the goods on Trump and was going to see him removed from office. Actually, Avenatti is just another losing wannabe who will be going to jail. And he's facing two more trials for his misconduct.

Sorry, but like Russian collusion and Ukranian bribes, its all a bad dream for the Democrats.

David Kirby, Lincoln

